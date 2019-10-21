SFO Accuses Ex-Engineers Of Bribing S. Korea Official

Law360, London (October 21, 2019, 6:57 PM BST) -- Three former employees at a British engineering company steered more than $1 million in bribes to a South Korea public official for helping to sell its equipment and tried to conceal the illegal payments, a prosecutor told a London jury Monday. The founder of a British engineering company and two former top executives are on trial in Southwark Crown Court over allegations they paid a South Korean public official more than $1 million in bribes. (AP) Güralp Systems Ltd.'s co-founder Cansun Güralp, its former managing director Andrew Bell and the former head of sales Natalie Pearce helped funnel secret payments to a...

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS