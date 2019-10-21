Watchstone Settles Slater & Gordon Fraud Suit For £11M

Law360, London (October 21, 2019, 12:21 PM BST) -- Insurance technology provider Watchstone Group has settled Slater and Gordon's lawsuit over its disastrous £637 million ($827 million) acquisition of Watchstone's professional services division for £11 million just before the case was set to go to trial Monday. Slater and Gordon was suing Watchstone for breach of warranty and fraudulent misrepresentation after the law firm bought a subsidiary of the tech company’s troubled predecessor. (AP) Australian law firm Slater and Gordon (UK) 1 Ltd. was due to open its trial against Watchstone for breach of warranty and fraudulent misrepresentation after the law firm bought the legal services subsidiary of the tech company’s troubled...

