Most UK Gov't Contracts Go To Cos. With Tax Haven Presence

Law360 (October 21, 2019, 12:23 PM EDT) -- A majority of the companies that regularly receive procurement contracts from the United Kingdom government have operations based in tax havens, according to a recent report. Road Town in the British Virgin Islands. The U.K. think tank Demos said 17 of 34 “strategic suppliers” to the U.K. government were in a corporate group with subsidiaries in a British overseas territory like the British Virgin Islands or a Crown dependency like Guernsey. (AP) The report, published Sunday by the U.K. think tank Demos, said 25 of the 34 so-called strategic suppliers the U.K. government uses when awarding key government procurement contracts for goods, works...

