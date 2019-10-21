Kirkland Leads Danaher In $750M Divestiture For GE Deal

Law360 (October 21, 2019, 1:53 PM EDT) -- Danaher said Monday it has cut a $750 million deal, led by Kirkland & Ellis LLP, to sell a portion of its life sciences segment to Sartorius, as the Washington, D.C.-based conglomerate looks to gain regulatory approval of its $21.4 billion deal for General Electric’s biopharma unit. Danaher Corp. said it will unload its label-free biomolecular characterization, chromatography hardware and resins and microcarriers and particle validation standards businesses to pharmaceutical and laboratory equipment supplier Sartorius AG, as the company looks to clear regulatory hurdles in the way of its $21.4 billion deal with GE. "This represents a significant step in the...

