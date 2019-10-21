Cooley Steers GSK Vaccine Sale Worth Up To $1.06B

Law360 (October 21, 2019, 2:04 PM EDT) -- GlaxoSmithKline said Monday it will sell its rabies and tick-borne encephalitis vaccines to biotechnology company Bavarian Nordic for up to €955 million ($1.06 billion) in a deal steered by Cooley LLP. U.K.-based GlaxoSmithKline PLC will sell the vaccines to Cooley-led Bavarian Nordic A/S for €301 million upfront, plus certain milestone payments and proceeds from inventory sales, the announcement said. The first vaccine, Rabipur — called RabAvert in the U.S. — is for rabies protection, while Encepur protects against tick-borne encephalitis virus. GSK acquired the brands when it took on Novartis AG’s vaccines business in 2015 but is now letting them go...

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS