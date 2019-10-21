FCA Floats Plans To Simplify Rulebook For Smaller Firms

Law360, London (October 21, 2019, 3:44 PM BST) -- Britain's market watchdog is set to issue an open invitation to the financial services industry in a bid to shape future regulation after admitting Monday that some of its rules can be confusing for smaller firms. Christopher Woolard, a director at the Financial Conduct Authority, said in a speech Monday the watchdog would be inviting the public and financial services industry for input over the coming months in order to shape and update its future regulatory requirements. Woolard told a London audience that the FCA was asking itself whether its regulatory model is "still the right one" and is nimble enough...

