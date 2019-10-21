Accounting Firms Chided For Double Standards On Diversity

Law360, London (October 21, 2019, 5:42 PM BST) -- Accounting companies are falling behind the rest of the business world on diversity and must do more to elevate women, ethnic minorities and people with disabilities to senior leadership positions, according to research by the Financial Reporting Council published Monday. One in three British auditors and accounting firms fail even to collect data on diversity within their own organizations, despite the fact that many of them advise other companies on diversity practices, the auditing industry watchdog said. “The business case for improved diversity has been made and now it’s time for the audit and accountancy profession to take further positive action,” Jon...

