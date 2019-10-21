McGuireWoods, Kirkland Lead $2B Dominion Gas Facility Deal

Law360 (October 21, 2019, 3:45 PM EDT) -- An affiliate of Brookfield Asset Management Inc. has agreed to inject $2 billion into Dominion Energy Inc.’s Cove Point gas liquefaction facility in Lusby, Maryland, the companies said Monday, in an agreement steered by McGuireWoods and Kirkland & Ellis. The transaction is a recapitalization of Cove Point and is part of Dominion Energy’s previously announced plans to “establish a permanent capital structure” for the facility, according to a statement. In addition to the facility in Maryland, Cove Point includes a 136-mile pipeline. The assets provide liquefaction, gasification, transportation, storage and peaking gas supply services to customers in the U.S., India and...

