Pay Talk Lacking Solidarity Still Protected, NLRB Memo Says

Law360 (October 21, 2019, 9:23 PM EDT) -- A Gallup employee engaged in protected group activity when discussing pay with co-workers even though none of those colleagues joined in on the worker’s complaints, the National Labor Relations Board’s advice division said in one of four guidance memorandums unveiled Friday. The memos — which include disputes over joint employer status at a Bimbo Bakeries facility and a union official’s collection of signatures in a Kroger’s parking lot — were penned by Jayme L. Sophir, the former head of the NLRB’s Division of Advice, and Barry J. Kearney, who earlier headed the division. All four memos stem from NLRB cases that...

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS