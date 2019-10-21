Tax Policy Insights From The EU Commissioner Hearings

Law360 (October 21, 2019, 1:05 PM EDT) -- “I admire the [EU] Member States who have said, well, we want a European or a global solution, and if that’s not to be, we are willing to do it by ourselves in order to be able to answer to all the business who pay their taxes.” —EU Commission Executive Vice President-elect Margrethe Vestager. “This means that in the third quarter of [2020] we will work on the European proposal. We will not jump the gun on the European proposal during the international debate.” —EU Commissioner of the Economy-elect Paulo Gentiloni. Introduction and October Timing The two European Union parliamentary hearings covering...

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS