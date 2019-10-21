Del. Court Brands Tilton Firm's Tenn. Ch. 11 Loan 'Troubling'

Law360, Wilmington (October 21, 2019, 10:54 PM EDT) -- A Delaware bankruptcy judge said Monday that some aspects of a bankruptcy loan proposed for Lynn Tilton-controlled DURA Automotive Systems LLC were "troubling" amid growing pressure from a major creditor to move DURA's Chapter 11 from Tennessee to Delaware, where the company's largest creditors and major affiliates are themselves in bankruptcy. But the judge declined to make any immediate rulings, pending an upcoming change of venue hearing. U.S. Bankruptcy Judge Karen B. Owens made the comment after attorneys for creditor the Zohar funds — Tilton-affiliated, collateralized loan funds — argued that Tilton, who is DURA's CEO, launched Zohar-affiliated DURA's Chapter 11 in Tennessee...

