Copyright Small Claims Court Bill Sails Through House

Law360 (October 22, 2019, 7:55 PM EDT) -- Legislation to create a small claims court for copyright law was approved overwhelmingly by the U.S. House of Representatives on Tuesday, sending the bill to the Senate. The House voted 410-6 in favor of the Copyright Alternative in Small-Claims Enforcement Act of 2019, or CASE Act, which would create a cheaper alternative for resolving copyright cases valued at under $30,000. Proponents say full federal litigation is too expensive for small businesses and individuals. "Today, our copyright system fails small creators," said Rep. Doug Collins, R-Ga., one of the bill's sponsors. "The passage of the CASE Act addresses this failure because the...

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS