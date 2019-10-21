Ex-DLA Piper Atty Says Assault Accuser 'Exploiting' #MeToo

Law360 (October 21, 2019, 1:08 PM EDT) -- A former DLA Piper practice co-leader accused of sexually assaulting a female DLA partner said Monday that his accuser is "exploiting the #MeToo movement." Lehot, whom DLA partner Vanina Guerrero named as her alleged abuser in charge documents filed with the U.S. Equal Employment Opportunity Commission earlier this month, released email exchanges he said contradict Guerrero’s account of their relationship. These emails include cordial notes from Guerrero dated around the times she claims Lehot sexually assaulted and harassed her. Lehot, who once co-led DLA Piper's U.S. emerging growth and venture capital practice, said he showed “poor judgment in developing an emotional relationship"...

