Fed. Circ. Backs PTAB Ruling On Corning Cell Culture IP Row

Law360 (October 21, 2019, 6:01 PM EDT) -- The Federal Circuit on Monday affirmed the Patent Trial and Appeal Board's decision to invalidate an inventor's patent on cell culture technology challenged by Corning, while also striking down the material science giant's patent application for similar technology. In a 21-page nonprecedential opinion, a three-judge panel affirmed the PTAB's decision in an interference proceeding between Corning and Wilson Wolf Manufacturing Corp. that the latter company's U.S. Patent No. 8,809,044 is invalid in light of an earlier patent known as Toner. The PTAB found that Toner disclosed an "oxygenated fluid" through a cell culture device, making the "ambient gas" limitation in the...

