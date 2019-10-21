Ginsburg Says There's Work To Do To Fight Gender Biases

Law360 (October 21, 2019, 11:38 PM EDT) -- U.S. Supreme Court Justice Ruth Bader Ginsburg told an audience of University of California, Berkeley law school students Monday that gender equity has come a long way since the 1950s, but there is still more work to do in overcoming unconscious biases that unfairly impact women's rights at the workplace. Justice Ginsburg said that in the 1970s, her mission was to get rid of explicit gender-based classifications and that job was almost completed by the end of the decade. However, there was another form of bias that still needed to be tackled, she said. "What remained and what is hard to get...

