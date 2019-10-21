DC Circ. Skeptical Over EPA Rules For Power Plant Startups

Law360, Washington (October 21, 2019, 9:10 PM EDT) -- Two D.C. Circuit judges indicated Monday they would not be inclined to let the U.S. Environmental Protection Agency exempt power plants from numeric emissions limits during a facility's startup period. D.C. Circuit Judges Cornelia T.L. Pillard and David S. Tatel cast doubt on a government attorney's contention that it's unreasonable to require plants to abide by tough numeric emissions limits when they first fire up because emissions can't be accurately measured during that time. The Sierra Club, the Chesapeake Climate Action Network and the Environmental Integrity Project are urging the panel to order the EPA to rethink its decision, arguing that...

