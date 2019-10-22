Mixed Bag At PTAB For Light Bulb Co. Challenging LED Patent

Law360 (October 22, 2019, 2:22 PM EDT) -- Feit Electric Company has scored a partial victory in its challenge to a Signify Holding BV patent, with the Patent Trial and Appeal Board invalidating three claims in a patent covering light-emitting diodes as obvious while upholding the validity of two other claims. The board on Friday determined that one prior art reference, coupled with expert testimony, rendered three claims of the patent obvious. In one case, the board said it was persuaded by Feit Electric's assertion that the reference contains a similar component to something described in the patent at issue. "Based on the entire trial record, we determine that...

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS