Cannabis Corner: DEA Commander Turned Pot Co. Advocate

Law360 (November 13, 2019, 4:43 PM EST) -- Charles Feldmann has been involved in cannabis law longer than most people — albeit not always as an advocate for the industry. “My background really came from a heavy law enforcement side,” he told Law360. “Having gone to law school through the Marine Corps, doing federal drug prosecution in the '90s in California, being a [Drug Enforcement Administration] task force commander and narcotics prosecutor, you just kind of had that significant heavy criminal-side perspective.” But Feldmann, a founding partner of Denver firm Feldmann Nagel Cantafio PLLC, said that when Colorado initiated its “social experiment” in legalizing cannabis, he began to take...

