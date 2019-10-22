Trump Picks For DC Judgeships Nearing Confirmation

Law360 (October 22, 2019, 4:59 PM EDT) -- Three nominees for District of Columbia judgeships appear on their way to confirmation after receiving no pushback during a sparsely attended Senate Homeland Security committee hearing on Tuesday. Only James Lankford, R-Okla., and Kyrsten Sinema, D-Ariz., attended the hearing, and neither had tough questions for the nominees. Joshua A. Deahl is up for an associate judgeship on the D.C. Court of Appeals, and Deborah J. Israel and Andrea L. Hertzfeld have been tapped to serve as associate judges for the Superior Court of the District of Columbia. Even though they don't sit on federal courts, judges on the D.C. Court of...

