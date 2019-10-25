Cannabis Corner: Swanson Martin & Bell's Michael Drumke

Law360 (October 25, 2019, 4:59 PM EDT) -- In September, Michael Drumke, a partner at Chicago-based Swanson Martin & Bell LLP, became the first chair of the American Bar Association’s Cannabis Law and Policy Committee. The announcement came the same week that the ABA hosted its first ever nationwide program devoted entirely to teaching attorneys about marijuana and hemp law, another signal that the country’s largest organization of lawyers has gotten serious about the industry. “The ABA favors decriminalizing cannabis,” he told Law360 in a recent interview. “Some of that is an acknowledgement of the reality on the ground in the states where it’s already been done, some of...

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS