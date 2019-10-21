Trump Names Replacement For Rick Perry At Energy Dept.

Law360 (October 21, 2019, 6:10 PM EDT) -- President Donald Trump says he will nominate Deputy Energy Secretary Dan Brouillette to replace his boss, Rick Perry, as energy secretary. The move, announced via tweet Friday, would elevate an official who has divided his career between government and the private sector. Brouillette has voiced support for the Trump administration’s efforts to increase energy development, a position that puts him in agreement with Perry, who announced last week that he will step down later this year. “Dan’s experience in the sector is unparalleled. A total professional, I have no doubt that Dan will do a great job!” Trump tweeted Friday....

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS