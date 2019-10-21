PE-Backed Shoe Retailer Cole Haan Confidentially Files IPO

Law360 (October 21, 2019, 7:27 PM EDT) -- Shoe retailer Cole Haan said Monday it has filed initial public offering plans confidentially with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission, setting the stage to go public seven years after Nike sold the footwear business to private equity firm Apax Partners LP. Cole Haan did not say how many shares it plans to sell or at what price range. The company said its IPO is expected to proceed after the SEC completes its review, pending market conditions. Cole Haan declined to comment further. Companies may submit drafts of IPO registration statements confidentially to regulators as long as they make their plans...

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS