PR Officials Balk At Debt Write-Offs As Part Of PROMESA Fix

Law360 (October 22, 2019, 5:30 PM EDT) -- A U.S. House committee on Tuesday questioned Puerto Rican government officials and the head of the island's financial oversight board about possible changes to its fiscal restructuring law, finding support for some changes but little backing for broad debt write-offs. At a hearing of the House Natural Resources Committee, Puerto Rican legislators, its budget director, the mayor of its capital and the director of its federally-appointed Financial Oversight and Management board all favored amendments to the federal law governing the island's restructuring. However, they all balked at the idea of a large-scale debt cancellation as too risky for the commonwealth's fiscal future....

