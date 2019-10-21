GCs Are Demanding Law Firms Fix Their Pay Equity Problem

Law360 (October 21, 2019, 3:14 PM EDT) -- Law firms are failing to make sure women lawyers are paid equitably and that failure has prompted general counsel to take action, demanding more transparency and equality in pay from the firms they use, general counsel on a panel in Chicago said Monday. It is our business when law firms fall short on pay equity, creating a gap between what male partners and female partners earn on average at law firms, the panelists said, because it affects firms' ability to attract and retain the best female talent and hinders their ability to serve clients at the highest possible level. "It makes...

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS