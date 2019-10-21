Oregon Pot Shop Will Give Up License Over Same-Day Sales

Law360 (October 21, 2019, 7:35 PM EDT) -- A Portland, Oregon, marijuana dispensary has agreed to give up its license over regulators' claims the store sold customers more than the legal daily allotment of medical marijuana. The Oregon Liquor Control Commission, which oversees the state's marijuana industry, said Gras Cannabis settled claims it repeatedly sold medical marijuana patients more than the 24 ounces allowed per day. The company has until the end of January to sell the license or surrender it, according to the deal announced Thursday. Gras is one of six Oregon cannabis businesses that have recently agreed to settlements over regulatory violations, the commission said, and those...

