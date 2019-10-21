Trademarks Commish Unveils Plan For Secure Filing System

Law360 (October 21, 2019, 7:46 PM EDT) -- The U.S. Patent and Trademark Office is rolling out a new login requirement for trademark applicants this week, a step meant to address abuse and improve overall security, the commissioner for trademarks told Law360 on Monday. “We’re doing this because it improves the security of our e-filing system,” said Mary Denison, the USPTO's commissioner for trademarks. "A lot of people have been complaining because we’ve been having unauthorized filings," she said. This "is the first of three steps as part of the security enhancement to protect people’s files.” Starting Saturday, individuals seeking to access or file any forms in the USPTO’s...

