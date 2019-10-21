DLA Piper, Ex-Practice Leader Face New Sex Bias Charge

Law360 (October 21, 2019, 5:06 PM EDT) -- An ex-DLA Piper human resources representative accused former practice group co-leader Louis Lehot of sex discrimination Monday, becoming the second colleague to go public with workplace misconduct allegations against him this month. An ex-DLA Piper human resources worker said she was fired weeks after reporting being afraid to work with Louis Lehot, who has separately been accused of sexually assaulting a partner at the firm. (Getty) The representative, who contacted the U.S. Equal Employment Opportunity Commission under the pseudonym “Jane Smith,” claims the former co-leader of DLA Piper's U.S. emerging growth and venture capital practice blew up at her after she...

