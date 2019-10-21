FTC Probes Clearances For Local Health Mergers

Law360 (October 21, 2019, 8:32 PM EDT) -- The Federal Trade Commission said Monday it has ordered several health insurance companies and a pair of health systems to turn over information the agency needs in order to study the impact of certificates of public advantage, which can immunize local mergers from antitrust scrutiny. The commission sent orders to Aetna Inc., Anthem Inc., BlueCross BlueShield of Tennessee, Cigna Corp. and United Healthcare, along with the Ballad Health and Cabell Huntington Hospital Inc. health systems. The orders request patient billing and discharge data, wage data, and other information the agency says is needed to study the impact COPAs have on price,...

