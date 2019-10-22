BigLaw Lobbying Returns Continue To Rebound In Q3

Law360 (October 22, 2019, 5:39 PM EDT) -- After a second-quarter comeback from a weekslong government shutdown that made for a slow start to 2019, BigLaw lobbying firms are again reporting strong returns for the three-month period that ended Sept. 30. Similar to the first two quarters of the year, Akin Gump Strauss Hauer & Feld LLP and Brownstein Hyatt Farber Schreck LLP were once again at the top of the list in reported lobbying revenue for the third quarter, raking in about $11.31 million and $10 million, respectively, according to recent disclosures. Hunter Bates, co-head of Akin Gump's public law and policy practice, said the firm has been successful...

