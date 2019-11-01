IP Hires: Kirkland, Akin Gump, Greenberg Traurig

Law360 (November 1, 2019, 4:13 PM EDT) -- Kirkland has nabbed a former Irell managing partner in Los Angeles, Akin Gump has hired a pair of IP litigators from Finnegan, and two K&L Gates IP litigators who provide domestic services for Asian companies have joined Greenberg Traurig. Here are the details on these notable IP hires. Kirkland Snags IP Star, Former Irell Managing Partner Ellisen Turner IP attorney Ellisen Turner has joined Kirkland & Ellis LLP’s Los Angeles office as partner, closing out a 16-year career at Irell & Manella LLP with many highlights, including a stint as firmwide managing partner. Turner, a former amateur boxer and software engineer,...

