House OKs Consolidation Of Ark.'s Eastern District

Law360, Washington (October 23, 2019, 10:40 AM EDT) -- The U.S. House of Representatives on Tuesday approved a consolidation of the divisions in the U.S. District Court for the Eastern District of Arkansas, dropping two of the five divisions. "The new districts have been carefully designed to maximize access to justice, considering highway access, geography and caseload history," the bill's sponsor, Arkansas GOP Rep. Rick Crawford, said on the House floor Tuesday. The measure passed the House on a voice vote, meaning individual votes were not recorded. No representative spoke against the bill, and representatives said judicial organizations and officers support the measure. Currently the Eastern District of Arkansas holds...

