Picks For 9th, 2nd Circs. Advance With Bipartisan Panel Votes

Law360, Washington (October 24, 2019, 12:57 PM EDT) -- Four judicial nominees sailed through the Senate Judiciary Committee on a bipartisan basis Thursday, teeing up confirmations to the Ninth Circuit, the Second Circuit and district courts in Florida and Pennsylvania. The committee sent to the Senate floor Oregon Judge Danielle J. Hunsaker for the Ninth Circuit with a 16-6 vote, federal prosecutor William J. Nardini of Connecticut for the Second Circuit with a 19-3 vote, Florida Judge Anuraag “Raag” Singhal for that state's Southern District with a 17-5 vote and federal prosecutor Karen S. Marston for the Eastern District of Pennsylvania with a 19-3 vote. Most of the panel's Democrats...

