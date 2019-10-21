How Law Firms Are Using Pay Systems In Pursuit Of Equality

Law360, Chicago (October 21, 2019, 10:00 PM EDT) -- Law firms like Perkins Coie LLP and Dorsey & Whitney LLP are actively shaping their compensation systems in an effort to ensure women and attorneys of color receive equal pay, representatives of the firms said at a panel in Chicago on Monday. Rather than simply looking at origination, which studies have shown tends to favor white men, law firms are branching out and getting creative when it comes to the ways in which partners are rewarded for their contributions to the firm and how they are evaluated, according to the panelists who spoke at the First Chair Equal Pay Summit....

