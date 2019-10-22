5th Circ. Says Bar Exam Prep Debt Can Be Discharged In Ch. 7

Law360 (October 22, 2019, 6:47 PM EDT) -- The Fifth Circuit has said a private loan for bar exam preparation could be discharged through a Chapter 7 bankruptcy, rejecting an argument from lender Navient Solutions LLC that it counted as student loan debt exempt from bankruptcy. There are still some limits on a loan provider's ability to pursue borrowers who take out private education loans, a Fifth Circuit panel said Monday. The court said that while borrower Evan Crocker's $15,000 loan was for education-related expenses, it didn't meet the definition of an "educational benefit, scholarship or stipend" that might have exempted it from being discharged in his Chapter 7...

