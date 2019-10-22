Ex-Engineers Knew Advisory Fees Were Illegal, SFO Says

Law360, London (October 22, 2019, 1:31 PM BST) -- Three former employees of a British engineering company paid a South Korean public official more than $1 million in bribes despite his repeated warnings that the payments for promoting their equipment were “illegal,” a prosecutor told a London jury on Tuesday. The Serious Fraud Office alleges that a British engineering company paid more than $1 million in bribes to a South Korean public official. (AP) Rather than halt the payments, the ex-employees of Güralp Systems Ltd. tried to conceal their existence by paying the official in cash, wiring money to America and removing him from potentially incriminating email exchanges, Serious Fraud...

