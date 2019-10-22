EU Finance Regulators Turn To Insurers, Top Watchdog Says

Law360, London (October 22, 2019, 12:39 PM BST) -- Europe’s top insurance watchdog asked policy experts Tuesday to present it with proposals on how to regulate the industry and ensure the sector can withstand a financial crisis, saying that European authorities are shifting their focus from banking regulation to insurance and pensions. The European Insurance and Occupational Pensions Authority said it wants to hear policy proposals on liquidity stress testing. The regulator, known as EIOPA, also wants guidance on how to regulate insurance-related investments and detect systemic risks in the insurance market. “The ongoing policy and regulatory debates related to the European financial system have been increasingly focused on beyond-banking...

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS