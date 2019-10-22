EU Floats Implementation Plans For New Bank Capital Rules

Law360, London (October 22, 2019, 5:20 PM BST) -- The European Commission has asked the financial sector for guidance in implementing new capital buffer requirements for banks as the bloc moves closer to finalizing the controversial new rules. The commission, the European Union’s executive arm, asked financial institutions and banking associations on Monday to comment on a draft of its legislation, which sets out how the sector should put sweeping new banking regulations into practice. The draft legislation is the second step for the bloc as it implements new rules for assessing market risk, known as the Basel III accord. The regime will enact changes that arose from a review...

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS