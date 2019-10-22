EU Urges Regulators To Monitor New Reporting Standards

Law360, London (October 22, 2019, 4:37 PM BST) -- The European Securities and Markets Authority on Tuesday distributed its latest list of checks for regulators to carry out against listed companies' 2019 financial statements to ensure they are complying with global accounting standards and commitments to manage climate change risks. European Union regulators will examine the annual reports of companies that are listed on Europe’s stock exchanges to monitor whether they are complying with global accounting rules known as International Financial Reporting Standards, as well as reporting on nonfinancial issues such as climate change and supply chains. In its latest guidance, ESMA said watchdogs must closely monitor tweaks to reporting...

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS