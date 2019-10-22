EU Authorities Seize Millions In VAT-Fraud Crackdown

Law360, London (October 22, 2019, 4:28 PM BST) -- European authorities have arrested more than a dozen people for tax fraud and seized millions of euros from criminal syndicates in the last month as part of a major crackdown on value-added tax scammers in the U.S., U.K. and European Union, law enforcement agencies said Tuesday. Seized Hungarian bank notes The Hungarian National Tax and Customs Administration has recovered €2.3 million ($2.56 million) in just the last week after police broke up a tax fraud scheme in which companies sent fake invoices for non-existent work, the European Union Agency for Law Enforcement Cooperation said. European authorities arrested seven people in connection with the...

