Pfizer, Sanofi Hit With Suit Over Possible Zantac-Cancer Link

Law360 (October 22, 2019, 1:11 PM EDT) -- A Colorado man diagnosed with bladder cancer is suing Pfizer Inc., Sanofi US Services Inc. and other pharmaceutical companies, saying they failed to warn him that the antacid drug Zantac can produce a carcinogen when digested by humans. Mark Allan Blake told a Colorado federal court on Monday that Zantac, also known as ranitidine, produces N-Nitrosodimethylamine, or NDMA, when digested, which has been linked to cancer in animals and humans. “Its only use is to induce tumors in animals as part of laboratory experiments,” Blake told the court. “Its only function is to cause cancer. It has no business being in...

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS