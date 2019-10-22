Oil Co. Investors Sue In Del. For Go-Private Merger Records

Law360 (October 22, 2019, 4:18 PM EDT) -- Investors in Delaware-chartered oil and gas venture Isramco Corp. have sued the company in Delaware Chancery Court for records related to the go-private sale of the business to Naphtha Israel Petroleum Corporation Ltd., suggesting the deal's $121.40-per-share price is inadequate. Investors Joseph Lawrence Ligos and Henry Friedman filed two separate lawsuits Monday evening asking the Chancery Court to order the company to turn over records related to the merger to determine if the company's officers committed any breaches of duty in connection with it, hours before Tuesday's scheduled vote on the transaction. Isramco issued a news release Tuesday afternoon saying that...

