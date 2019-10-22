FDA, FTC Issue Warning On Claims CBD Can Treat Diseases

Law360 (October 22, 2019, 4:07 PM EDT) -- The U.S. Food and Drug Administration and the Federal Trade Commission on Tuesday issued a joint warning letter to a Florida company the agencies say is selling unapproved CBD products with unsubstantiated claims that they treat, among other things, autism and Alzheimer’s disease. The agencies requested that Naples, Florida-based Rooted Apothecary LLC respond within 15 working days explaining how the company will correct the alleged violations. “Failure to correct the violations promptly may result in legal action, including product seizure and/or injunction,” a news release from the FDA and FTC said. “Violations of the FTC Act may result in legal action...

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS