IRS Proposed Regs Could Guide Tax Choices For Libor's End

Law360 (October 22, 2019, 4:23 PM EDT) -- The London interbank offer rate was considered the most banal reference point in modern finance until 2012 when it was discovered that the rate was unreliable. And when $350 trillion of securities use the same index to determine payments, even the smallest tweak can (and did) result in extreme discontinuities in the financial markets. Libor has been so ingrained in the world-wide financial system that notwithstanding these challenges, financial regulators will not discontinue publishing Libor until 2022. The resulting change in the reference rate on bonds and derivatives could have substantial unanticipated U.S. federal income tax consequences. On Oct. 8, the...

