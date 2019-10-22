PTAB Allows Amendments To Jevtana Patent On Remand

Law360 (October 22, 2019, 7:01 PM EDT) -- The Patent Trial and Appeal Board on Tuesday allowed Sanofi to amend a patent covering its prostate cancer drug Jevtana, finding that Mylan had not shown the substitute claims are unpatentable. The decision marks the second time the PTAB has considered Sanofi Mature IP's motion to amend in the inter partes review. The Federal Circuit threw out the previous decision, which denied the motion, in the wake of a court ruling that affected how the PTAB evaluates such motions. Revisiting Sanofi's request Tuesday, the PTAB found that Mylan Laboratories Ltd. hadn't shown the substitute claims are obvious or directed only to...

