German Official Urges National, Int'l Action On Tax Avoidance

Law360 (October 22, 2019, 4:07 PM EDT) -- Both national and international action are necessary to end tax practices that, while legal, are still unfair, the German finance minister said recently, praising a European Union disclosure requirement his country is due to adopt by year-end. Under the requirement, companies would have to notify authorities of legal tax avoidance strategies, Olaf Scholz, the finance minister, said during a conference for German tax consultants in Berlin on Monday. Germany and France are closely cooperating to help develop international tax proposals at the level of both the Organization for Economic Cooperation and Development and the Group of 20 leading rich and developing nations,...

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS