Ripple Boosts Regulatory Efforts, Joins Blockchain Group

Law360 (October 22, 2019, 5:36 PM EDT) -- Ripple, the blockchain-based global payments company that launched its own digital tokens known as XRP, announced Tuesday the expansion of its global regulatory team and said it was opening an office in Washington, D.C., solely dedicated to regulatory issues. The announcement also outlined a new team of regulatory experts who will spearhead Ripple's advocacy in Washington, including Craig Phillips, a former counselor to the Treasury secretary, who will join Ripple's board of directors. Ripple announced that it will also join the Blockchain Association, an advocacy group representing the blockchain industry with such members as Coinbase, Circle and Kraken. "Not unlike the...

