Full Fed. Circ. Asked To Reconsider 'Unprecedented' Alice Ax

Law360 (October 22, 2019, 8:52 PM EDT) -- The Chamberlain Group Inc. is asking the full Federal Circuit to reconsider an “unprecedented” panel ruling that wiped out its nearly $20 million award in a lawsuit alleging rival Techtronic infringed two patents, saying the panel overstepped its role by finding that one of the garage door opener patents covered only an abstract idea. In an 18-page petition for en banc rehearing filed Monday, Chamberlain told the appeals court that it should take another look at the panel’s August decision that U.S. Patent No. 7,224,275 was invalid under the U.S. Supreme Court’s Alice ruling for claiming the abstract idea of “wirelessly...

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS