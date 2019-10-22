L'Oreal Urges Fed. Circ. To Undo 'Sweeping' Patent Injunction

Law360 (October 22, 2019, 6:08 PM EDT) -- L'Oreal is asking the Federal Circuit to throw out a "sweeping" injunction against its hair care products at the center of a $50 million patent case brought by Olaplex, saying the injunction blocks the company from selling products that don't infringe. In a 63-page brief filed Monday, L'Oreal argued that a lower court's injunction, which was handed down in August after a jury found that the cosmetics company used Olaplex LLC's patented method for repairing hair during the bleaching and dyeing process, should be vacated because it "clearly" goes beyond the scope of the patents at issue, which are exclusively licensed...

