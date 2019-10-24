Lloyds Settles Developer's Libor-Rigging Swaps Suit

Law360, London (October 24, 2019, 1:43 PM BST) -- A property company has dropped its swaps misselling claim against Lloyds Banking Group PLC that accused senior executives at the bank of condoning traders’ attempts to rig a key interest rate benchmark for profit. The claim, filed by Jonathan Welsby, director of Yorkshire-based Bluesight Ltd., was dismissed by consent of both sides, according to an order handed down at the High Court on Monday. “We can confirm that a commercial agreement has been reached to the satisfaction of both parties, bringing this matter to an end," a spokesman for Lloyds told Law360 on Thursday. Welsby alleged in an amended claim filed...

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS