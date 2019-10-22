Hunton Nabs Ex-Va. Gov. McAuliffe For Privacy Think Tank

Law360 (October 22, 2019, 10:34 PM EDT) -- Hunton Andrews Kurth LLP said Tuesday that former Virginia Gov. Terry McAuliffe has joined its Centre for Information Policy Leadership in Washington, D.C., as a global strategy adviser focusing on cybersecurity and privacy. McAuliffe served as governor of Virginia from 2014 to 2018 and undertook a number of initiatives focused on cybersecurity and privacy. Hunton said that in joining its privacy and cybersecurity think tank, McAuliffe will offer leadership on initiatives aimed at helping companies address "fast-changing cyber and privacy risks" and will help develop "next-generation privacy principles to facilitate secure global digital information exchange." “Gov. McAuliffe brings a depth of...

